Saturday, June 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for disrespecting former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka before the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui County on Saturday, Gachagua said Raila Odinga subjected Kalonzo to long interviews when choosing his running mate, and this, he said, is a lack of respect for the people of the Eastern region and particularly the Kamba community.

He said during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance interviews for running mate, Raila Odinga, who was the presidential candidate, asked Kalonzo whether he is married.

“Raila lacks respect for the Eastern Region. He took Kalonzo, his long-term deputy, and made him go for an interview to ask who he is and whether he is married,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command also asked the Kamba community, which has always been in the opposition, to support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, to transform the lives of Kenyans currently grappling with the high cost of living.

