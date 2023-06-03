Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 3 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Finance Bill 2023 will be passed in Parliament whether Kenyans like it or not.

Speaking at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui on Saturday, Gachagua said the Bill is good and a majority of Kenyans are supporting it.

Gachagua expressed confidence that Parliament will pass the bill, because the opposition led by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has no numbers to stop it.

“Even if you oppose the bill, it will go through because you don’t have the numbers, why would you oppose something that will go through?’ Gachagua posed.

The DP wondered why the leaders are pushing the government for development yet they are opposed to its proposals on raising revenue.

The second in command further said it was unfortunate that opposition leaders are calling for protests against the Bill without telling Kenyans where money will come from to pay civil servants.

”We have employed 35, 000 teachers and we shall be recruiting the same number next year, my Sh1 million salary cannot pay them, we must collect taxes from the people,” Gachagua said.

”There is no way you can ask for development for schools and roads and then say we should not collect taxes,” Gachagua added.

