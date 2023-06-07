Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he dropped his Christian name, Geoffrey, when he joined late former Head of State Daniel Arap Moi’s administration

Addressing delegates during the Parliamentary National Prayer Breakfast meeting at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Gachagua noted that he adopted the name Rigathi to better connect with his constituents.

“I was baptised and given the name Geoffrey but because I was going to rule over the people, I needed to change my identity.”

“That was when I took up the name Rigathi which did help me to identify with the people who I was assigned to rule over,” the DP stated.

At the time, the DP served as a district officer and quickly learnt that he needed to rule in a manner that would make him relatable to residents within his jurisdiction.

To prove his devotion to the Christian faith, however, Gachagua noted that he married a God-fearing wife who prayed for him regularly.

“I was responsible for overseeing the administration of a district, which was a unit of local government in the past administrations.

“Luckily, my wife is a Pastor and so I don’t go through a lot of troubles. She is the one who leads me to prayers even at home,” He added

Gachagua considers himself a man of faith and in March 2023, he visited Mt Kenya to pray and thank God for the rain.

Gachagua served as a District Officer (DO) from 1992 to 1996 and was tasked with maintaining law and order as well as providing social services to residents of his district.

Born in Nyeri in 1964, Gachagua attended the University of Nairobi and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature and Political Science.

The DP then landed a job as a teacher before joining the Kenya Police Service as a National Reservist under President Moi’s government.

He served in the police service for two years before he was appointed district officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.