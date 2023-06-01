Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, June 1, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki left Kenyans confused after he refused to link retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to the alleged resurgence of the Mungiki sect.

This comes after remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday claiming that Uhuru was behind the return of the outlawed sect.

“What do you want in this country? You occupied the highest position in this country, what else do you want? You are the richest man in this country, you literally own this country – including us – what else do you want? Hii watoto ya wenyewe unawaambia waende wapigane na polisi wauwawe, hii ni madharau gani kwa watoto ya watu maskini?” Gachagua wondered.

However, speaking to the press on the steps of Harambee House, Kindiki refused to confirm Gachagua’s claims that Uhuru was behind Mungiki’s resurgence.

Nonetheless, without giving evidence, he asserted that there is indeed an emergence of what he described as cultural extremism.

He went ahead to cite the Central Kenya and Rift Valley regions as areas experiencing the rise of these extremist groups.

“Whether there is any evidence linking the former president to crime, I cannot comment on that…I will respond as follows; any person who is involved in encouraging crime, it doesn’t matter their rank in society, they have a date with me and my officers,” said Prof. Kindiki.

The CS issued a stern warning to criminals using culture and tradition as an excuse to carry out their unlawful transgressions.

“We saw them chanting outside the DCI when we arrested a suspect (Maina Njenga) and you can see the courage and demeanor of these criminals. I reiterate again that any person who thinks we can go back to the years when terror groups, hiding behind culture, raped, killed and extorted our people is mistaken.”

“All those who are recruiting unsuspecting youths to join prescribed organisations are enemies of Kenya and for the sake of Kenya, we will come for you and get rid of you. As much as I want to decongest prisons, I have room for dangerous criminals,” Kindiki stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.