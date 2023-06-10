Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua responded to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga who dared him to prove his relationship with the Mau Mau fighters.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua argued that it was unnecessary to explain to the ‘outside’ world how Mau Mau elders operated.

“You can hear this man asking for the service number. He thinks Mau Mau are our soldiers. I think he was misinformed by those around him,” Gachagua trolled Raila.

“The Mau Mau service code was a secret that we can not even talk about. We are bound by the oath we took,” he added.

He emphasised that the secrets of Mau Mau cannot be exposed to the public as Raila demanded.

According to Gachagua, Mau Mau warriors fought for freedom and defended their land, but after independence, Kenyan leaders grabbed the parcels.

“The warriors were betrayed by the new black colonialists after independence,” he remarked.

Gachagua, on that note, assured the Mau Mau veterans that they would be compensated by President William Ruto’s government once the economy stabilises.

Raila had asked Gachagua and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, to provide the service number of their fathers and grandfathers whom they claim were members of the Mau Mau Mau group.

“If your father was a Mau Mau, what was his service number in the Mau Mau movement?” Raila posed.

“I want to challenge you today Gachagua, to tell Kenyans your relationship with Chief Nderi Gachagua Wang’ombe, who was assassinated by the Mau Mau in 1953 because of his collaboration with the brutal colonial regime,” Raila demanded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.