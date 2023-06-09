Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is losing the control of Mt Kenya region, going by how he and his team were heckled in Meru County on Friday.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithinka Linturi, was in Meru for a coffee conference organized by the government.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire was among those who attended the meeting presided by Gachagua.

When she was given the microphone to speak, Mbarire, who was accompanied by coffee farmers from Embu, boldly mentioned three companies allegedly involved in the coffee cartel business.

Mbarire said that the leaders at the conference were seemingly fearful of naming the companies yet they know the problems affecting coffee farming.

“I have mentioned them, let me see what will happen to me today,” Mbarire said.

She alleged that it is the three companies that have been milling coffee and also acting as sellers and buyers at the same time to control the coffee prices.

She also claimed that the companies involved have been very keen on controlling the coffee prices and have allegedly bribed the Cabinet Secretaries in the sector to remain in control of the business.

It was after Mbarire’s remarks that CS Linturi asked to be given a chance to respond.

While he was responding, Linturi claimed that he had never heard of the companies mentioned by the Governor before and this made the farmers angry.

“I was asking Kuria because it’s the first time to hear about these companies at my level…,” Linturi said before the angry crowd busted into shouts.

“But why are you shouting? I’m telling you…,” Linturi responded to the crowd after losing his cool and standing up from his chair.

Gachagua remained silent like a rained-on cat as farmers and Linturi exchanged words.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST