Monday June 26, 2023 – The 2023 BET awards was held last night, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The 23rd edition of the award show was held to celebrate achievements in entertainment, and one of the major highlights was Afrobeats superstar, Davido’s performance.

Davido performed a mashup of his hits “Feel and Unavailable”.

Watch a video of his performance below