Monday June 19, 2023 – Premier League footballer, Issa Diop has reportedly been arrested in France for making repeated death threats to his former partner.

The 26-year-old Fulham defender is currently in police custody in Toulouse, according to regional news outlet La Depeche du Midi.

The report claims he was arrested at the Pullman Hotel in Toulouse on Sunday evening around 8pm.

According to French media, Diop and his partner, 29, are currently in the midst of a divorce which has led to heated arguments between the pair.

Diop’s former partner has allegedly claimed large sums of money through the divorce which the former West Ham star is unwilling to pay.

It has been claimed that Diop mentioned the possibility of ‘definitely getting rid of her’ according to La Depeche du Midi, with complaints filed against him last week.

It is also alleged that investigators had to wait until Diop left London, where he now lives, before making their move to arrest him.

Diop has claimed his threats were ‘not serious’ while he has acknowledged some of the claims that have been held against him, according to the French newspaper.

According to The Sun, a local police spokesman said Diop, who used to play for Toulouse, was in custody at the city’s Central Police Commisionerate.

The centre-back signed a five-year contract with Fulham last summer after completing his £15million move from West Ham.

He made 25 Premier League appearances for Fulham last season, helping them secure a 10th-place finish.

A Fulham statement said: ‘We are aware of reports emanating from France this morning regarding one of our players, Issa Diop. We are currently liaising with the player’s representatives to establish the facts.’