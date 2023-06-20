Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Iconic tennis player Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 majors, announced Monday that she was clear of cancer after being diagnosed with throat and breast cancers at the start of 2023.

On January 2, the Czech-born American tennis star, 66, revealed that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers, both in the early stages.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got,” she tweeted then.

The legendary player, who has 59 Grand Slam titles, including 18 singles, 31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles, noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November 2022.

Subsequent biopsies revealed stage-one throat and breast cancers.

On Monday, June 19, she announced she’s now free from cancer.The former tennis player underwent treatment in New York.

“”Fuck cancer” After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Navratilova previously had breast cancer in 2010.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Navratilova spent a total of 332 weeks as world no. 1 and has won all four Grand Slam tournaments.