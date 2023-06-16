Friday June 16, 2023 – French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans to try and convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG after the forward refused to sign a new deal at the club.

Mbappe dropped the bombshell news this week that he has no intention of signing fresh terms beyond 2024 with the French champions.

A similar situation happened last summer that saw Mbappe heavily linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid before Macron stepped in to influence the striker’s decision to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

And when asked by a young PSG fan on the sidelines of the VivaTech exhibition in Paris about Mbappe’s future, Macron said he had ‘no scoop’ but insisted that he ‘will try to push for’ the France captain to stay.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old forward put Europe’s elite on red alert when he informed PSG via a letter to say he did not want to exercise the extension clause which would see him contracted until June 2025.

Mbappe had until July 31 to make his decision but is understood to be unhappy with the direction the club is taking.

It means Mbappe has just one more year left to run on his deal at Parc des Princes, and the French champions will not risk letting their superstar leave for free next summer as it would be better to sell him this summer.