Friday June 30, 2023 – Ivanna Bay, the French lady who claimed she is also pregnant for Davido, has alleged that the singer tried to make her sign a confidentiality agreement, without a lawyer present.
Ivanna also claimed that the agreement was just for 10K.
She however did not disclose the currency.
