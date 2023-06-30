Friday June 30, 2023 – Ivanna Bay, the French lady who claimed she is also pregnant for Davido, has alleged that the singer tried to make her sign a confidentiality agreement, without a lawyer present.

Ivanna also claimed that the agreement was just for 10K.

She however did not disclose the currency. 

Look

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleDAVIDO shares first social media post after two women accused him of getting them pregnant
Next articleShock as it emerges that late former Minister SIMEON NYACHAE’s widow has four husbands – Two in Kenya and two in the United States.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply