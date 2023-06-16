Friday June 16, 2023 – Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has revealed he and fiancée Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child.

Appearing on Kelly and Mark, the Irishman revealed the pair ‘have got another one on the way’ Wednesday.

‘Things are going well,’ McGregor said of his family life.

‘We’ve also got another on the way,’ he continued, as the live studio audience cheered.

‘There’s a lot going on’ — as is often the case with the ‘Notorious’ one.

McGregor and Devlin already have three children; Conor Jr., Croia Mairhead and Rian — aged six, four, and two, respectively.