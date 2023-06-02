Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Former UDA Vice Chairman Seth Panyako may regret falling out with President William Ruto and trying to sabotage his plans.

This is after pressure started piling up for him to quit his position as the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) after quitting UDA.

During an interview, Alfred Obengo, a nurse and the director of Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority Board, slammed Panyako for using his position in the nurses’ union to bargain for power in government.

He lamented that Panyako was running a briefcase union as nurses were leaving the union.

“Good riddance! Tumechoka na yeye! (We are tired of him!).”

“He has been the SG of the union for years without an election. He has used that union to further his interest,” Obengo, the former president of the National Nurses Association of Kenya, lamented.

Additionally, Obengo noted it was time for Panyako to stop using the nurses’ union to further his political interest.

“Panyako has been a total embarrassment to our profession. When he was going to Ruto, he didn’t consult us. Now that the deal has gone sour, he has returned.”

“Nurses are quitting that union en-masse. They are tired of his rhetoric and theatrics,” Obengo added.

Panyako resigned as UDA Vice Chair on May 27 after he opposed the 3% housing levy proposed in the Finance Bill 2023.

