Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Former UDA Vice Chairman Seth Panyako has spilled the beans on the threatening phone call by President William Ruto that allegedly led to the resignation of the LAPFUND chairperson.

During an interview, the Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) claimed the 11-member board and its chairman were forced to pick an acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) chosen by Ruto.

He alleged that there is a cartel of six men from the Kalenjin community surrounding the president and micromanaging appointments in government.

“We appointed an acting CEO on Thursday (May 25) but the cartels surrounding the president forced the board to overturn that appointment a day later, the day of the AGM.”

“In fact, the chairman received threats and ultimately, he received a phone call from the president himself. He was very harsh. I was there when the phone call went through. I saw messages from those cartels and from the president himself,” Panyako stated.

On May 25, Lapfund’s CEO resigned because he had been recommended as the managing trustee of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) after interviews were conducted.

This meant that Lapfund had to pick an acting CEO before their Annual General Meeting scheduled for Friday, May 26.

Panyako stated the board chose Galm Jaldesa as the acting CEO. As it turned out, this rubbed some people the wrong way.

“We reversed that decision but I had my dissenting voice. Immediately after that, the chairman was now being threatened clearly.”

“So he said, “I can’t hold on anymore.” Amin Deddy (the chairman) resigned,” detailed Panyako.

Panyako expressed concerns that Lapfund’s board cannot meet because they lack a CEO and a chairperson.

