Monday June 26, 2023 – Former security men cum entertainers, Happie Boiz, were spotted entertaining guests at a club in girne North Cyprus this morning June 26

The boys made news earlier this month after they called out clergyman, Apostle Ugochinyere, who sent them on scholarship to Cyprus.

The boys claimed the clergyman abandoned them in the foreign land, stating that he gave them money for the first six months after arriving Cyprus and had since stopped assisting them financially.

In his defence, the clergyman said he stopped sending them money due to the unavailability of dollars and had suggested to the boys to return home to continue their education in Benin Republic.

The boys however turned down the offer, saying they prefer to remain in Cyprus.

Watch a video of them performing at the club below