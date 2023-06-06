Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 6, 2023 – Former Health Principal Secretary in the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Josephine Mburu, has dropped a bombshell about her sacking and revealed the man who was behind the Sh 3.7 billion scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Mburu was sacked on May 25 in the wake of a bungled procurement process handled by the Ministry of Health that left the country on the verge of losing Sh.3.7 billion worth of anti-Malaria nets from the Global Fund.

Appearing before the Senate’s Health Committee investigating the irregular procurement at KEMSA on Tuesday, Mburu said the firing caught her unaware as she only learned of it from the media with the rest of Kenyans.

At first, I was shocked… When I was told I was sacked it caught me unaware. Everything that happened came as a shocker, everything that was said in the media came as a shocker,” she told senators.

Mburu denied involvement in the procurement process, saying Engineer Peter Tum , who has since been moved to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs was in charge of KEMSA and he was behind Sh 3.7 billion botched tender.

“I still ask myself why I was fired since KEMSA was under PS Peter Tum,” Mburu told the committee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST