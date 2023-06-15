Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Former Education Principal Secretary, Prof James Ole Kiyiapi, has castigated Members of Parliament for failing to heed the interests of Kenyans and endorsing the Finance Bill 2023.

Commenting on his social media page on Thursday, Kiyiapi argued that most Kenyans are concerned about the cost of living and not houses as proposed by the Finance Bill 2023.

“An overwhelming majority of Kenyans felt that cutting down the cost of living – especially food – was a more urgent priority than imposing a housing levy (tax?). Why did the National Assembly – the People Representatives ignore the voice of the majority of their constituents,” he wrote.

According to the announcement by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula yesterday, after the voting on the bill, 176 MPs supported the bill, with only 81 rejecting the bill.

Most of those who opposed the bill raised concerns with the 16 percent VAT on fuel, saying that it will increase the cost of living and make life unbearable for Kenyans who are already struggling to put food on the table.

