Tuesday, June 12, 2023 – Former ODM blogger, Pius Kinuthia, has asked Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders and supporters to give President William Ruto more time to streamline the economy.

In what can be described as selling his ‘soul to the devil’, Kinuthia who is now a pro-government blogger, said former President Uhuru Kenyatta left a debt of Sh 8 trillion and Ruto has decided he will not borrow again so that the country can have a balanced budget.

This is what Kinuthia wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“The fact is, we can never build a lasting economic recovery by going deeper into debts, the President understands this. It took this nation 5 years to accumulate a debt of 8T.

“Inflation is the cause of recession and unemployment. There’s only one thing that caused this inflation; previous government spending more than the government takes in. The President has made it clear that he is not going to have real prosperity or recovery until we stop fighting the symptoms and start fighting the disease. The cure is a balanced budget. Tupee rais support anyoroshe nchi,”

