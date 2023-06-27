Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has said Azimio One Kenya leaders are hypocrites and the demos they are organising are not to fight for the interests of common mwananchi.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ngunjiri who has since shifted allegiance to the Government, said Azimio leaders are only pushing for their personal interests and don’t care about the suffering Kenyans.

Ngunjiri further said Raila Odinga and his men want to be absorbed into the current government and once President William Ruto accepts that, the demos will end.

“The reality is that Azimio will keep calling poor innocent Kenyans to the street in protests or rallies, as it’s a means of negotiating how to get influence over this government’s decisions.” Ngunjiri Wambugu claimed.

“They want to be able to influence the finance bill, budget allocation, appointment, expenditure, position, domestic and foreign policy decisions, essentially they want to be part of the government. They also want to negotiate perks for their leaders, protection of their businesses, and security for themselves and their families,” he added.

The former lawmaker claimed that Azimio leaders will not care whether the cost of living is still high once their mission is accomplished.

“Once that happens, even if the cost of living will have quadrupled, the call for ‘public Barazas, Maandamano, product boycotts, will end. But until it happens, even if the cost of living comes down to zero the calls for public agitation will continue,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.