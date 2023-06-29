Thursday June 29, 2023 – Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett is dead at the age of 35.

The third-round pick in 2011 NFL Draft drowned in Florida and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mallett was a star prospect out of Texas High in Texarkana where he was one of the top-ranked signal callers in his class. He went on to play at the collegiate level from 2007-10 for the Michigan Wolverines and Arkansas Razorbacks … and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2010.

He was the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010 and was named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010.

The NFL star was also the 74th-overall pick to the New England Patriots in 2011, serving as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons.