Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has savagely attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he said the Mt Kenya electorate will be the biggest beneficiary of the Finance Bill 2023.

Gachagua, who spoke on Saturday, said the Mt Kenya region will benefit more than other regions if the bill is passed.

“Mt. Kenya is the big beneficiary of Finance Bill 2023,” Gachagua said.

In response, Keter, who has been in the political cold since he was rejected by his constituents last year, attacked Gachagua and wondered why Kenyans elected such a clown as the Deputy President.

“Ooh my Lord God the father of heaven and earth! What did we do, to deserve such a demagogue as a leader of our Nation”? Keter said.

The Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill and has proposed an increase of taxes including a 1.5 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

