Thursday June 8, 2023 – Former Latvia defender, Gints Freimanis has passed away aged 38 after a long battle with cancer.

Latvia’s national football association (LFF) confirmed his death on Tuesday and said: ‘Gints Freimanis will always be remembered by fans as a relentless fighter on the field who was ready for anything for his team.’

‘At this sad moment, the LFF expresses its deepest condolences to Gint’s family, relatives, friends, colleagues and the entire Latvian football community.’

The former right-back was with stage four skin cancer in October 2021 and subsequently underwent a groin operation.

But in January doctors informed him the cancer had spread to his brain.

Freimanis was still playing professional football at the time before making the decision to retire.

He said: “Unfortunately, during routine examinations on January 17, metastases in my head were discovered.

“I need your help to continue the treatment. May God have mercy!”

Freimanis spent almost his entire career playing in Latvia, and most recently starred for Saldus. He made one appearance for Irish side St Pat’s in 2009 and also had a brief spell in Germany.

He also made 13 appearances for Latvia, scoring one goal.