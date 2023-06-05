Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu, has failed to appear before a Nairobi Court for the hearing of a Sh 588 million graft case facing him.

According to his lawyer John Swaka, Waititu collapsed on Sunday at his home and was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted hence he could not avail himself of the hearing of the case.

“We are not ready to proceed… I was informed that he collapsed yesterday and was rushed to Aga Khan where he is admitted,” Swaka told a Nairobi court on Monday.

He also noted that Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari could not make it to court because she is with him in the hospital.

The lawyer also said that he received the information on Monday morning but he will avail documents as soon as possible.

The court adjourned the case and will convene on Tuesday, during which Sakwa will be required to produce the medical documents of his client.

The prosecution is remaining with two more witnesses before it closes the Sh 588 million graft case facing Waititu and others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST