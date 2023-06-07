Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Former Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna has revealed why he resigned from President William Ruto’s government five months before his term ended.

Speaking during an interview, Oguna, who is now Siaya Governor James Orengo’s Chief of Staff, explained that the time was ripe for him to serve his community as an employee of Siaya County, which is why he voluntarily resigned as government spokesman.

“It was time for me to return home and serve my county of Siaya. It is my time to give back to the community after serving at the national level for over 30 years,” he stated.

Oguna emphasised that he was not sacked by the Kenya Kwanza Government neither did anybody coerce him to relinquish the position of government spokesman before the end of his contract, scheduled for June 2023.

“My decision to quit the government spokesman job was my personal decision that should not be associated with politics.”

“I am working well with the county government but if it happens that Governor Orengo quits now, I will also resign because I know he is delivering his mandate well as the county boss,” he clarified.

During the interview, the retired military man appreciated his long-running career after stints as spokesman for the Kenya defense forces as well as government spokesman among other jobs.

