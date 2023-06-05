Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, June 5, 2023 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, has supported a call by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders to demonstrate against the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

On Monday, Azimio apologist and human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, asked Kenyans to turn up at Jevanjee Gardens on Tuesday, June 6th, to demonstrate against the bill which he claimed is punitive to Kenyans.

“There is a peaceful protest tomorrow to #RejectTheFinanceBill2023. The assembly point is Jevanjee Gardens. The police, @IG_NPS have been notified and they are supposed to provide security. Carry a flag, whistle, placard, and water, and let your voice be heard. Say no to tax slavery,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

In reaction, the CJ Emeritus supported Mwangi’s demos, saying that is the only way of ending the dictatorship.

“Thank you for adding to the days of resistance to and defiance of dictatorship: SITA SITA joins SABA SABA, NANE NANE, TISA TISA, KUMI KUMI, MBILI TATU (demos after JM’s murder),” Mutunga wrote on his Twitter page.

It is not clear whether Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his brigade will join the mass protest organized by Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.