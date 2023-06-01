Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Former Citizen TV investigative reporter, Purity Mwambia, has revealed that she is on the verge of homelessness in the United States (USA) where she sought asylum after she did that explosive expose detailing the rot in the National Police Service.

Purity went into exile in 2021 after doing the Guns Galore expose for Citizen Television.

Her investigative journalism exposed corrupt police officers who hired out their guns, uniforms, and handcuffs to criminals to commit crimes in return for a cut.

Following the expose, senior police officers assassinated her character, and she became a target for various government security agencies.

She then fled, only to resurface in America on 30 May 2023.

In her speech during a panel discussion hosted by the Bureau of Global Public Affairs on Tuesday, Mwambia said she was allowed entry into the US in 2021 but was later abandoned.

“Personally, I was brought here by an organization and they abandoned me. They left me, I’m on the verge of homelessness because I don’t know what to do next,” Mwambia said.

“Every day when I walk past all these metro buses and I see these homeless people. It’s one of those stories I would have loved to tell as a journalist, but now I walk as if I’m literally in their shoes, not knowing what’s going to happen to me,” Mwambia added.

She also said America was more supportive by providing more than money to exiled journalists so that they could work freely and independently as they followed a story wherever it unfolded.

