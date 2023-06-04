Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Former Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger Pius Kinuthia seems to have sold his soul to the ‘devil’ going by the sentiments he made on Sunday.

Kinuthia, who was assisted financially by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to vie for the Muranga Senate seat in August last year, seems to have forgotten all that and is now dining with Jakom’s opponents.

On Saturday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited Kitui County, where he mocked Kitui county residents for wasting their votes in August when they voted for Raila Odinga who was then Azimio’s presidential candidate.

But in a response, Azimio spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, told Gachagua to shut up and advised him to dismiss his communication team because it is not advising him well on how to talk to Kenyans.

“Who’s gonna tell @rigathithat a guest shouldn’t insult his hosts every time he goes visiting? The man should either fire himself or his communications team. Embarrassing!,” Makau Mutua stated.

However, in a fierce rejoinder, Kinuthia, who is now on the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government payroll, reminded Mutua that he was in no position to lecture anyone about anything because he is one of the busybodies that made Raila Odinga lose the presidency to Ruto in August last year.

“You fumbled. Instead of concentrating on delivering a victory for Baba, you were busy taking selfies smoking Cuban cigars and taking selfies in front of hotels dressing mirrors,” Kinuthia told Makau Mutua.

