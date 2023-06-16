Friday June 16, 2023 – Former Premier League star, Benik Afobe has accused a cleaner of allegedly stealing almost half a million pounds-worth of jewellery from his mother.

The English-born footballer, who represented the DR Congo national team claimed that the incident took place at his mum’s Elstree home on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

The former Arsenal and Bournemouth and Stoke City striker took to Instagram to share a photo of the cleaner’s passport, with all the woman’s personal details and photo

In posting the picture of the alleged suspect’s passport, he wrote: ‘This woman has stolen £400,000 worth of my family’s jewellery this morning from my mum’s house in Elstree whilst cleaning!!

‘If anyone knows her let me know asap!!’

Another post, this time including her TikTok account, read: ‘If you are going to rob someone half a million pound worth of valuables at least get rid of your social media first.’

Afobe has been capped by the Democratic Republic of the Congo on six occasions, but last featured for the Leopards in 2018.