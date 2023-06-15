Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has told off Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki after he warned the Opposition against holding anti-finance bill protests.

Speaking at Toi market in Nairobi yesterday, Raila said that Kenyans have the constitutional right to hold demonstrations.

He mocked Kindiki, telling him to go back to school and learn more about the Kenyan constitution.

“Kindiki ailikua anaonya ati hakuna maandamano imekubaliwa. Bwana Kindiki rudi kwa shule, soma kaimili katiba ya Kenya. Katiba inasema wananchi wako na haki ya kuchagua na kunyakua uwezo kwa hivo Wakenya watatumia uwezo wao na huwezi kuwakataza,” Raila stated.

On Sunday, Kindiki told Azimio leaders who are unsatisfied with the bill to use the National Assembly to raise their concerns and if the bill sails through, they accept the outcome.

“Endeni kule bunge mjadiliane. Kura ikipigwa wenye wameshinda washinde na wenye wameshindwa wangoje siku ingine,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS also warned Azimio against holding protests, saying the government will not allow the Opposition to destroy property or threaten peace in the country.

“Hatutakubali ati kwa sababu hutaki sheria flani utishe mwananchi kwa kuenda kuleta maandamano, kuvuruga Amani, kutatiza uchukuzi wa uma ama kuvunja mduka ya watu,” Kindiki added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Say Yes

Say No

Say Thanks