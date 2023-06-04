Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua strongly criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s proposal to divide Kenya into two separate entities.

Speaking on Saturday at St Charles Lwanga School in Kitui County, Gachagua dared the former Prime Minister to secede, saying he will not succeed.

The second-in-command conveyed to Raila Odinga that if he feels weary of Kenya, he should depart instead of fueling divisions among Kenyans based on tribal affiliations.

“If Raila is tired of staying in Kenya, let him just leave, and Kenya will move on. There is no problem with that.

“The truth is that he has tried five times. Let him try for the sixth time,” Gachagua stated.

On Friday, May 26, Raila threatened to write to the United Nations (UN) to ask for self-determination.

The former Prime Minister, who was speaking during a thanks-giving service at Yatta Farm in Machakos, gave President William Ruto an ultimatum of seven days to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company.

“We have given you one week to denounce Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks, if you don’t we will write to the United Nations and ask for self-determination.

“We are Kenyans by right and we cannot be discriminated against every day because the constitution has a bill of rights, which must be respected by this government,” said Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST