Friday June 30, 2023 – Tottenham winger, Son Heung-min has bizarrely become one year younger after South Korea changed their traditional age-counting methods.

The law was originally passed in December, after strong campaigning from newly elected Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, it was put into effect on Wednesday, June 28.

The original method to deduce a Korean’s age included the gestation period for all babies, meaning they were all counted as one-years-old at birth. In addition, every Korean would then become a year older on January 1st – even those who were born in December.

For Son, while his age will change in his homeland of South Korea, nothing will be different in the UK.

Born on July 8, 1992, the forward has always been classified by the international method since moving to England and therefore will remain as a 30-year-old.

Tottenham’s registration of the player will also not change, with the club only needing to provide an accurate date of birth as opposed to an age.