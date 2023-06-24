Saturday June 24, 2023 – Footballer, Neymar Jnr’s father has reportedly been arrested after carrying out banned construction on his son’s Rio de Janeiro mansion.

The arrest was part of an operation carried out by the local Mangaratiba Municipal Environment Department, alongside the Environmental Military Police, and the agents of the municipality’s Environmental Protection Group.

Neymar Da Silva Santos was said to be arguing with Mangaratiba’s secretary of the environment, Shayenne Barreto, prior to his arrest on Thursday, June 22.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Sport, Neymar Snr was released but the Paris Saint-Germain player’s father was cautioned that those in charge of carrying out the work need ‘more education’.

The initial complaint of an environtmental crime, which has been reported to Mangaratiba City Hall, stemmed from a video Neymar Jnr posted to Instagram, which is thought to show an artificial lake that the former Barcelona player is building at his property.

The investigation discovered a number of environmental infractions from the banned work, including ‘the diversion of a water course, extraction of river water without authorisation, extraction of water for an artificial lake, earthworks, excavation, and movement of stones and rocks without authorisation’.

Neymar Snr was handed a fine estimated to be close to £822,000 (five million Brazilian reals) in view of the damage caused by the work to the property.