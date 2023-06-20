Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Neymar and his influencer girlfriend have reportedly agreed upon a bizarre list of conditions that allow the PSG star to be unfaithful to her.

The Brazilian and PSG superstar, who is currently on vacation with his long-term girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, has been sharing pictures of escapades around the globe including a trip to the Miami Heat’s play-off game.

The couple confirmed recently that they are expecting a child together, which would be the PSG star’s second child, as their relationship continues to grow.

However, it’s now been reported that the couple has an ‘agreement’ in place if the Brazil star wants to be unfaithful to Biancardi.

According to Em Off, the three conditions mean that any outside relationship ‘must be discreet’, that Neymar ‘must wear a condom’ and that he can ‘not kiss them on the mouth’.

The outlet claim that the PSG winger is ‘free to flirt and even have sex with other women’, despite his commitment to Biancardi.

It’s also reported that the Brazilian ‘was caught in an exchange of messages with a lover in the middle of Valentine’s Day’. Last year, he was also spotted out with ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine in Miami.