Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Former Lithuania midfielder, Karolis Chvedukas has died in mysterious circumstances.

It was confirmed on Monday night that the player had passed away at the age of 32 but little else has been revealed about the situation.

News broke prior to Lithuania’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night.

According to Lithuanian media, the police have now become involved and taken over background investigations into the matter.

The midfielder had made 20 appearances for the national side during his playing career, with his most recent outing coming in 2019.

His last appearance for the Lithuania national team saw him play 83 minutes of their 4-1 defeat to Serbia in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

In his domestic career, Chvedukas had been playing for Lithuanian side Marijampolė City but only made one appearance for the club since joining in March 2023.

Prior to that, Chvedukas had spent a lengthy period of time without a club after leaving Finnish side Kokkolan PV in January 2022.

Chvedukas’ former clubs took to social media to pay tribute to the former star in the wake of the sad news.

Irish Premier Division side Dundalk FC – where Chvedukas spent one season in 2018 – shared a post honouring the ‘Beast from the East’.

‘Everyone at Dundalk FC was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former midfielder Karolis Chvedukas,’ they wrote.

‘The Lithuanian international, who was affectionately dubbed ‘The Beast from the East’, joined Dundalk from Suduva in 2018 and made a total of 12 appearances for the club.’

FK Suduva Marijampole, also honoured Chvedukas, taking to Instagram to say: ‘Thanks for all the goals and good memories.’