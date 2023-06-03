Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Sunderland forward, Jack Diamond has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 23-year-old appeared in court on Friday morning, June 2, for an initial hearing linked to one charge of rape and another of sexual assault alleged to have taken place at a home in Tyne and Wear.

He is accused of attacking a woman on two separate occasions at a home in Tyne and Wear.

Diamond entered a plea of not guilty in the charge relating to sexual assault.

For legal procedural reasons, he was not arraigned to enter a plea in respect of the rape charge.

If the winger is eventually required to enter a plea against the rape allegation he will enter a not guilty plea.

A provisional trial date was set for January 2, 2024, with Diamond released on bail.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between May 6 and May 9 last year.

Diamond was on loan at League One club Lincoln City, who have since terminated his contract, when he was charged.

The forward has also been suspended from Sunderland while the criminal case continues.

A spokesperson said: “Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.