Monday June 19, 2023 – Brazilian footballer, Dani Alves is facing up to 12 years in prison for an alleged sexual assault at a Barcelona nightclub, with his trial set for between October and November this year.

Alves, 40, has been in custody at Brians 2 since January 20 after a 23-year-old woman alleged he had raped her in a toilet at the well-known Sutton club.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain has seen several requests to be released on remand rejected and he will remain behind bars.

The most recent appeal was turned down by judges at Barcelona’s high court.

Marca have claimed there are concerns Alves would flee the country if released, potentially back to his native Brazil, which doesn’t extradite citizens abroad.

Now, according to a further report from El Periodico, Alves’ case has been given a trial date this Autumn. The exact timings are yet to be officially confirmed.

If convicted, Alves could face a sentence ranging from six to 12 years, with the Law on the Guarantee of Se*ual Freedom having come into effect last October.

In a TV interview before his arrest, Alves claimed he had never met his accuser. However, he later changed his story after being held, claiming there was no assault and that there had been consent, and is continuing to plead his innocence.

He admitted to cheating on his wife but denies any sexual assault.

Initially, it was reported that Alves had been accused of putting his hands down the woman’s underwear inside the club, before it emerged that the accuser had alleged she had been slapped round the face and rap*d in the toilet.

Up to five judges, El Periodico add, have reviewed the evidence twice – including the two investigating judges and three magistrates – and reached the same conclusion.

There are said to be several indications that corroborate the victim’s claims and deny the explanations put forward by Alves to date.

Police found seven fingerprints of the victim in the cistern and also in the sink.

Footprints are also thought to have suggested a series of movements at the scene that matches the two statements given by the accuser.

After seeing bail refused, Alves told Cuatro programme ‘En Boca de todos: ‘Only two people know what happened and above all what didn’t happen.

‘I am telling the truth. I think everyone understands that I tried to save my marriage and that’s why I said what I said in the first place.

‘That was the only motive and I have nothing to hide. There is talk of infinite versions and I have only testified twice before the judge.

‘I have been in prison since January 20 and I have still not been tried. It will be proven that I am not guilty and it was a consensual relationship.

‘It would never cross my mind to impose a se*ual act on anyone.’

His wife appeared to confirm she had split from the footballer in a social media post.

In a handwritten letter, she said ‘it will take years to erase from my memory his way of looking at me’ and ‘here is a strong woman moving on to the next stage of her life.