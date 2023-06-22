Thursday June 22, 2023 – PSG forward Neymar is reportedly pushing for a return to Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian winger left the Spanish club to move to the French capital for a world record £198m fee in 2017, with PSG hoping he could lead them to Champions League glory. But the French club have been unable to lift the trophy despite making the final in 2020.

PSG are now ready to listen to offers for the 31-year-old.

According to Sport, PSG have told Neymar he can find a new club, and he has now set his sights on a move back to Barcelona.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the past, including back in 2018, just one year after he left the club.

While Neymar is very keen to return to Barcelona again, it could be difficult to get a deal over the line.

Barcelona manager Xavi, who won the Champions League alongside Neymar as a player in 2015, recently stated that bringing the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp was not a priority.