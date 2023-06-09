Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – Naby Keita has joined Werder Bremen on a three-year deal after leaving Liverpool this summer.

The German club announced the Guinean’s arrival on a free transfer on Friday, with Keita returning to Germany after his previous spell with RB Leipzig.

Keita, who rocked a native to seal his new deal, said: ‘I’m really excited for my new challenge here in Bremen.

‘I was impressed by what the club told me about the setup here and Werder’s style of play. The coach gave me a really good feeling and showed how I can help the team.’

Keita joined Liverpool for £48million in the summer of 2017. He played out the 2017-18 season in Germany with RB Leipzig before arriving on Merseyside the following campaign.

The 28-year-old, who was the first player to wear Liverpool’s No 8 shirt after Steven Gerrard, went on to feature 129 times in five seasons for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

During that time he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.