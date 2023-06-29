Thursday, June 29, 2023 – You risk paying fines of up to Ksh10 million should you heed Raila Odinga’s call and fail to pay taxes to President William Ruto’s government as required.

Raila called on Kenyans to stop paying taxes to President William Ruto’s government following the presidential assent to the Finance Act 2023, which has proposed an increase in many taxes that will compound the high cost of living.

The contested taxes included monthly salary deductions of 1.5% for the Housing Fund and a 5 per cent withholding tax for digital content creators.

But as detailed in the Tax Procedures Act of 2015, all Kenyans with an income, whether employed or self-employed, are required to pay taxes failure to which they will be dealt with per the law.

Those who follow through and fail to pay the taxes will have committed these offenses as detailed below;

Failure to Pay Tax – One is deemed to have committed an offense should they fail to pay tax on the set date.

Fraud in Relation to Tax – An individual who deliberately fails to meet their tax obligation is liable to a fine not exceeding Ksh10 million or compelled to pay double the tax they failed to remit- whichever is higher. Defaulters also risk a jail term of 10 years.

Aiding or Abetting an Offence – Apart from penalties imposed on those failing to pay taxes, those who incite others not to meet their tax obligations also face hefty penalties.

Employees and Companies – Should companies also fail to remit required taxes; the Act stipulates that the move will be considered an offense and hold the company’s executive culpable.

Other Penalties Related to Taxes – Late payment of PAYE tax attracts a penalty of 5 per cent of the tax due and an interest of 1 percent per month.

Failure to deduct Withholding VAT and Withholding Rental Income Tax also attracts a penalty of 10 per cent of the amount of the tax involved. Late payment attracts a penalty of 5 per cent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.