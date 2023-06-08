Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 June 2023 – A 26-year-old ICT graduate has committed suicide in Chepsangor, Nandi County after failing to get a job.

The deceased, Michael Kibet, graduated with First Class honors from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in 2021.

He joined the Juja-based institution after scoring an ‘A’ plain in his KCSE exams.

Kibet had hoped to secure employment immediately after his studies after graduating top of his class.

However, he became depressed after tarmacking for two years.

Until his death, Kibet was living with his mother, a retired nurse and single mother, who has been educating her children single-handedly after the death of her husband

Area Chief David Rugut confirmed the incident, saying the deceased hanged himself outside his brother’s house out of frustration.

