Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Disgraced former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has criticized controversial comedian Eric Omondi after he claimed that she refused to take a DNA test to prove whether he is the biological father to their son Zahari.

In a post on her Instagram account, Maribe claimed that Eric has been lying about the DNA test process.

“I’m tired of this nonsense. I’ve kept quiet for long. This liar called Eric should come correct or I come with receipts. And that’s on period,” she ranted.

She went on to say that Eric should refrain from mentioning her name and her son’s name, reiterating that it should not be part of his comedy skits.

“I have resisted responding to this liar. He thinks parenting is part of his comedy. He lies about everything,” Maribe added.

“Leave my name and my child out of your comedy Eric. I’m tired,” she warned Omondi.

Omondi had said that there has been a challenge in determining the biological father of Jacque’s son while speaking in an interview.

He said that while co-parenting with Maribe, he is unsure if he is the biological father.

“Sasa sijui. Sijui mimi but haina shida,” Omondi said.

