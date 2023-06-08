Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – The Finance Bill 2023 is as good as a done deal if President William Ruto’s remarks yesterday are anything to go by.

This is after he vowed to make bold and unpopular decisions that will help unlock the country’s potential.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast, Ruto insisted that the Government was committed to the implementation of affordable housing to tame unemployment and slum proliferation.

“As we participate in this debate let us ask God to make us see the choices that we have to make.”

“We must choose between running our country with tax revenues or living beyond our means in more debt,” the President stated.

The Head of State asked leaders to be united by a vision of a strong, secure, and prosperous Kenya.

“Our commitment is under test; only bold decisions will make us unlock our potential,” he said.

The President maintained that no leader should afford to pursue an agenda of sabotage in the name of competition.

“Although our ideas may differ, we must never wish that this nation fails, or that her people suffer, just to vindicate our politics. The pursuit of political aspirations must further justice in the country,” Ruto noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.