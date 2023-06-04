Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah has revealed that President William Ruto and his team were banking on simplifying the Finance Bill 2023 proposals to win over MPs planning to oppose it.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, the MP noted that a number of his colleagues had not read the document and were intentionally misleading the public with misinterpreted facts.

According to Ichungwah, simplifying the facts and figures in the Bill would help the team convince legislators cornered by their electorates to oppose the Bill – set for debate in Parliament in the coming week.

“It is my prayer that we will leave the drama out there. They have done their bit in misinforming Kenyans. When they come to the floor of the house, they better come with facts and figures because we will be having them.”

“I must say that those engaged in a spirited campaign against the Bill have not read that Finance Bill,” he stated.

He also urged his colleagues to engage in meaningful debate when the Bill is tabled in the NA for debate.

“As the people’s representatives, we have an obligation to ensure that we strike a balance between the expenditure and the revenue side of the government and we cannot consider that if we do not do it soberly,” he added.

Ichungwah’s affirmation came hours after Ruto began the implementation of the strategy during a meeting with governors and manufacturers in the country.

Speaking during a meeting in Nairobi, the President called on governors drawn for both factions to rally behind the Finance Bill that has caused heated debate in the political sphere.

