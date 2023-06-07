Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – A prominent Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawmaker has lectured Kenyans for refusing to vote former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as President during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

During the hotly contested election, Kenyans refused to elect Raila Odinga as president and instead voted for William Ruto, who was then the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Nine months into his presidency, Ruto has introduced Finance Bill 2023, which is aimed at overtaxing Kenyans in every sector of the economy.

Many Kenyans have protested over the bill but speaking on Wednesday, Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, said Kenyans are paying the price for not electing Raila Odinga as president in August last year.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am going to oppose Finance Bill 2023. But it is also important for Kenyans to understand that elections have consequences. Next time, interrogate the intentions of leaders before casting your votes!,” Atandi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.