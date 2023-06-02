Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 2, 2023 – Botswana pastor, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, who is married to two wives, has addressed critics who say polygamy is not as ‘pretty and nice’ as he portrays it on social media.

Responding to followers, who reacted to his Facebook post on Thursday, June 1, the pastor said that fights and rivalry are part of polygamy and he has never made it look easy.

“I never said polygamy is easy. I mean, I live polygamy daily, I know it’s ups and down. I am not the standard of polygamy, my failures and successes do not guarantee anything to any other person out there,” he said.

“If I fail, it does not mean you will fail. I have done so many things people told me I can’t do and aced them. We live once…if you strongly believe in something, do it. At least you would have tried.”

He further said;

“Just like any family out there, we fight, and I came across a few fights! We also differ on certain issues! From simple things as naming of kids to investments! It’s a whole array of feelings! We don’t like our past, or the past! We do everything in our power to avoid the past, but this morning I realized that my past, my past with my wives have so many beautiful memories. Once in a while, sit alone and revisit your past with your partner, there are so many good memories over there! What is happening right now does not represent everything about you guys, at times, use your past as a spring board to love each other again! I love you Kagiso. I love you Mpho.”