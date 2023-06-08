Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has honoured Victor Osimhen by gifting him a special jersey and ball following the striker’s outstanding performance for Napoli in the 2022/23 season.

Osimhen played a pivotal role for Napoli and also helped win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and registered four assists in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei.

The striker also netted five times in six appearances for his club in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Wolfsburg player was also named best forward and included in the Team of the Season.

“Victor Osimhen, you represent at the moment what football can do,” FIFA wrote in a message to the player.

“From Lagos to Napoli where people love you, you have suffered, but your love for football and determination have guided you.

“Keep going, keep pushing. Africa needs examples and millions are watching and dreaming.”