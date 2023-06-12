Monday June 12, 2023 – American rapper, Fetty Wap has been ordered to turn over his DNA and bank records after he serves his six-year prison sentence for his role in a federal drug case that originated in Long Island, New York.

According to a TMZ report, Fetty Wap will be required to turn over his bank records and tax returns once he gets out of prison, in compliance with the requirements set forth by the U.S. Probation Department.

Also, he won’t be allowed to open any new bank accounts without prior approval, and he will be required to submit to any sort of search and seizure on everything he owns — from his houses to his cars — if it’s determined that he violated any terms of his conditional release.

Fetty Wap will also be required to submit a DNA sample to his probation officer once he gets out of prison — and this DNA will go into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

Fetty Wap’s sentencing came on May 24 when he appeared before Judge Joanna Seybert at the federal court in Central Islip, NY.

Fetty was arrested on federal drug charges at New York’s Citi Field in October 2021 as he was gearing up to take the stage at New York’s Rolling Loud Festival.

He was accused of running an extensive drug ring out of Long Island, allegedly helping traffic over 100 kilograms of opioids, crack and cocaine over from the West Coast to be distributed in Long Island.

After his arrest, the FBI recovered 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, ammunition and $1.5million in cash.

The “Trap Queen” rapper (real name Willie Junior Maxwell II) had been in custody since last August when his bail was revoked following allegations that he displayed a firearm and threatened to kill someone while on a FaceTime call.

“Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences,” said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, who asked for a sentence between seven and nine years.