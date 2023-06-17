Saturday June 17, 2023 – A man identified simply as Utobong, was found dead in his bedroom at in Port Harcourt.

A journalist, Allwell Ene, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, June 16, 2023, said the deceased was with a lady when the incident happened.

According to him, two packs of tramadol, a sex enhancer, and 2 bottles of energy drinks were found beside the corpse.

“The incident happened in his room where he reportedly lodged with a lady. The lady absconded the room when the corpse was found. Two black bullet energy drinks, two packs of tramadol and another sex enhancer were found by his side according to source,” Mr. Allwell wrote.