Friday, June 16, 2023 – A furious Kalenjin man has savagely attacked President Ruto for accusing former President Uhuru Kenyatta of allegedly leaving empty coffers at the treasury.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, the man asked Ruto to take Uhuru to court instead of lamenting and dragging his name into a corruption scandal without evidence.

He added that being the Head of State, he should not be complaining but executing orders, and warned him to take care or he will be a one-term President.

“Badala ya kuchukua hatua kwa mtu yeyote aliiba pesa unaanza kutuambia ati pesa iliibiwa, unatuanbia pesa iliibiwa tufanye nini, na Kwa katiba ni wapi imesema pesa iliibiwa unaambia raia si upeleke kortini, wacha kuekelea Uhuru na Raila mambo hakuna heri uwapeleke kortini useme waliiba pesa ngapi na lini,” the man said

Here is the full video of Kalenjin man attacking Ruto for blaming Uhuru every time.

