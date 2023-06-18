Sunday, 18 June 2023 – There was drama on Twitter after a man wished himself a happy Father’s Day and revealed that his daughter was a result of a one-night stand.

He claimed that he did not want to be a family man while he was in his 20s but he accidentally got a daughter after a one-night stand.

He further gushed over his daughter and said that she has changed his life.

However, his baby mama was not pleased with the tweet.

She responded to the tweet and said he was bitter because she did not wish him a happy Father’s Day.



